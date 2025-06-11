SA Monitoring New COVID-19 Variant, No Cause for Alarm — Motsoaledi

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has assured South Africans that the newly detected COVID-19 variant, known as Nimbus or NB.1.8.1, poses no immediate threat and does not warrant panic. The variant, currently circulating in parts of Asia and the United Kingdom, is under close surveillance by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

During the 4th Health Working Group meeting of the G20 in Johannesburg, Motsoaledi confirmed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified NB.1.8.1 as a variant under monitoring due to its increasing detection in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, China, and most recently, India. The UK has also reported 13 confirmed cases.

“I wish to reassure this esteemed gathering that South Africa has robust surveillance systems in place,” said Motsoaledi. “Our NICD manages a comprehensive sentinel surveillance programme that systematically tests for key respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV. Currently, our data show very low SARS-CoV-2 activity.”

While South Africa is experiencing a seasonal rise in influenza cases, Motsoaledi emphasised that the country remains well-prepared. He added that the new variant is a descendant of the Omicron lineage, meaning existing vaccines remain effective and no additional public health measures are currently needed.

He encouraged South Africans to continue practicing basic hygiene: “Washing hands regularly, covering your coughs, and staying home when ill is simple yet powerful ways to reduce the spread of all respiratory infections.”

Motsoaledi also urged G20 delegates to commit to stronger international cooperation. “Let us build a future where solidarity, equity, and cooperation are the cornerstones of our global health architecture.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay