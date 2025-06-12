SA Condemns US Sanctions on ICC Judges, Warns of Threat to Rule of Law

The South African government has voiced strong concern over the United States’ (US) decision to impose sanctions on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that such actions threaten the integrity and independence of international legal institutions.

International Relations Minister spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the move appears to be a direct attempt to undermine the ICC’s mandate.

“South Africa, as a founding member of the ICC, views these sanctions and previous threats as an attempt to intimidate and obstruct the Court’s efforts to hold perpetrators of the most serious crimes accountable,” he said.

The sanctions target judges involved in two high-profile cases: alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by US and Afghan forces in 2020 and the 2024 ICC arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk expressed deep concern, stating, “I am profoundly disturbed by the decision of the Government of the United States… this runs directly counter to respect for the rule of law and the equal protection of the law.”

The ICC and its Assembly of State Parties have also condemned the sanctions, warning they erode global efforts to uphold accountability and justice.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay