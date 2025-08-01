SA committed to Trade Deals with United States

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports indicate that South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to finalizing a trade deal with the United States, despite ongoing geopolitical, domestic, and trade challenges.

Speaking to VOC News, geopolitical analyst Ashraf Patel explained that South Africa approached the negotiations not as a united team, but rather as individual states advocating for their own interests. He noted that this lack of unity remains a significant issue.

Listen to the full interview below:

