RX Radio Empowers Young Patients at Open Day

By Aneeqa Du Plessis

RX Radio, based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, isn’t just a radio station — it’s a lifeline for the children receiving treatment there.
This is according to Reaaz Ahmed, Chairman of both the hospital facility board and the station itself.
Founded in 2016 by Gabriel Urgoiti, RX Radio gives young patients a powerful platform to share their stories, play music, review books, and remind each other — and all of us — that they are so much more than their diagnoses.

“Imagine a child waiting three to four hours for cancer treatment — scared, tired, uncertain. Through RX Radio, they don’t wait alone. They hear stories from kids who’ve walked the same path. They feel seen. They find hope,” Ahmed told VOC News at the station’s recent Open Day.

Reaaz Ahmed and Gabriel Urgoiti

Sameer Rahim, Head of the Physiotherapy Department at the hospital and a board member of RX Radio, highlighted just how transformative the platform can be.

“One of the most powerful moments at the station has been seeing one of our young broadcasters write and publish a book. In it, she shares her journey with a chronic medical condition, how the hospital supported her, and how RX Radio gave her the confidence and outlet to express herself.”

Over 100 children are currently actively engaged in ongoing advanced training and skills development through RX Radio, and 160 have already completed training — a testament to the station’s commitment to empowerment and long-term impact.

13-year-old DJ Imaad Gopaul / @djmaadi

The station has earned multiple awards and continues to be a source of strength, confidence, and joy for so many. But they’re in urgent need of funding to keep this vital work going.

Let’s amplify their voices.
Let’s keep their stories on the air.
Because every child deserves to be heard.

For more information visit: rxradio.co.za

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

