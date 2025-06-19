Russia Looks to Africa for Strategic Alliances Amid Western Sanctions

By Rachel Mohamed

The Russia-Africa Summit is an annual event designed to strengthen ties between Russia and African nations—particularly significant at a time when the Russian Federation faces mounting international pressure over its actions in Ukraine.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and convenor of the African Policy Circle, outlined the broader implications of this evolving relationship. He noted that with Western sanctions in place, Russia is actively seeking new global alliances to bolster its international position—placing Africa at the centre of that strategy.

Dr. Kariuki explained, “Consequently, some African nations have found themselves ostracized by Western countries, so they are eager to form alliances that can help them circumvent the stringent measures imposed by many Western nations.”

As geopolitical tensions persist, Russia’s engagement with African states is expected to grow, with both sides exploring opportunities for cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic ties.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo:@DIRCO_ZA / X