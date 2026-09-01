More VOCFM News

RTMC urges road users to prepare for changing spring weather

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is urging motorists, pedestrians and transport operators to take extra care as spring brings rapidly changing weather conditions.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane says sudden rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and reduced visibility can make driving more dangerous.

“Spring weather can change within minutes. Sunny, clear can quickly become a drive through torrential rain or a thunderstorm.”

He is urging motorists to slow down, maintain a safe following distance and remain alert to changing road conditions.

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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