Rising fish costs deepen food insecurity

Fishing has long been a crucial part of life in the Western Cape, both as an industry and a source of affordable food. However, with the rising cost of fish, what was once an economical option for many families is now becoming out of reach.

This exacerbates the food insecurity crisis, as many South Africans struggle with hunger daily.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Associate Professor Moenieba Isaacs, from the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at the University of the Western Cape, highlighted the significance of fishing on the West Coast. She noted that this region has historically provided abundant fish species like Steenbras, yellowtail, and snoek, which have been staples for local communities. While species like sardines remain well-known and popular, the increasing cost of fish raises concerns about access to these vital food resources for those facing food insecurity.

“There is a deep cultural history in the Cape around fish, and you can just imagine all the recipes for making the fish,” said Isaacs.

