Retired Judge and Legal Services Ombudsman Siraj Desai confirms that he will be monitoring the disciplinary proceedings involving Cape Town attorney Kaamilah Paulse

By Kouthar Sambo

Retired Judge and Legal Services Ombudsman Siraj Desai has confirmed that he will be monitoring the disciplinary proceedings involving Cape Town attorney Kaamilah Paulse.

This follows a ruling by the Legal Practice Council Appeals Tribunal, which found prima facie (at first sight) evidence of professional misconduct by Paulse. Desai stated that the matter, raised by complainant Asif Casoojee, warrants thorough investigation due to its sensitive nature.

“This issue is significant because there is a complaint from a layperson against an attorney in the middle of litigation and that is unusual. I cannot say if the attorney did anything wrong, as this should still be decided but it is relevant because there are allegations of misconduct against the attorney,” said Desai during an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show.

“The attorneys should litigate aggressively when it comes to matrimonial affairs, especially when one of the parties thinks they are above the law,” added Desai.

*Listen to the full audio here.

Photo: Pexels