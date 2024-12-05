By Kouthar Sambo

Residents of Orlando East recently shut down several spaza shops owned by foreigners in Soweto following a surge in food-borne illnesses and a desire to reclaim the township economy for locals. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned people not to take the law into their own hands.

“We call on our people not to take the law into their own hands. The law can burn you. Cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and point them in the right direction, and they are the ones who must take action. Otherwise, you will face consequences needlessly when you work outside the law. We want people to work within the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, a myriad of critics and analysts have attributed the surge in food-borne illnesses to a lack of food security and inspection measures by the government. Critics argued that the move is a direct reflection of the government’s attempt to evade responsibility and divert focus to foreign targets.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Sandile Swana said the issue of control of food safety is a professional issue pending since 2010. As a result, Swana has invited several departments to assist on the matter.

“However, municipalities should have proper health inspectors to ensure all food manufacturing plants are under constant inspection and authorization to do so. Additionally, food safety has nothing to do with a person’s ethnicity,” clarified Swana.

Photo: Pexels