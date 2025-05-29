Repo Rate Decision Expected Amid Calls for Consumer Relief

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to announce its latest decision on the repo rate today. The rate currently stands at 7.5%, following a pause in March after three consecutive cuts.

Speaking on VOC’s NewBeat show, Professor Waldo Krugell, an Economics Professor at North-West University, shared his expectations. “I think there are good reasons for expecting a rate cut, as inflation has been low and stable,” he explained. “The forces that typically drive inflation like oil prices and the exchange rate, seem relatively muted.”

He added that the current policy is still contractionary and suppresses consumer spending. “That repo rate is still relatively high, so it hampers spending. I think the bank can consider saying, ‘If we cut without fuelling spending or inflation too much, perhaps we can give consumers a bit of relief.’”

Today’s decision could have a direct impact on household budgets, loans, and the broader economy, particularly in a climate where cost-of-living concerns remain high.

