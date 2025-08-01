More VOCFM News

Repo Rate Cut to 7% as SARB Responds to Weakening Confidence and Stable Inflation

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has announced a reduction in the repo rate to 7%, effective from Friday (1 August 2025). The decision follows growing concerns over weakening business and consumer confidence amid persistent economic challenges.

Delivering the Monetary Policy Committee’s statement, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the move was driven by stable inflation, currently measured at 3%, well within the Reserve Bank’s target range. Although food prices have shown an upward trend, overall inflation expectations remain anchored, allowing room for a cautious rate cut.

Kganyago stressed that while the economic environment remains fragile, moderate growth is expected, bolstered by ongoing structural reforms aimed at addressing long-term inefficiencies in the economy.

Meanwhile, economist Dawie Roodt said the rate cut offers some relief to consumers and businesses, particularly those battling high levels of debt and reduced spending power.

“We must applaud the Reserve Bank for its efforts. The reduction could help ease the financial burden on households and stimulate economic activity by making borrowing slightly more affordable. However, structural reforms remain essential for sustained growth, and interest rate adjustments alone will not fix deeper systemic issues in the economy,” he added.

 

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

