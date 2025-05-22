Remembering Gadija Elmie Richards: A Fearless Voice of Hanover Park

The Voice of the Cape Radio is deeply saddened by the passing of beloved social activist Gadija Elmie Richards, a long-time resident of Hanover Park and a passionate advocate for her community. Affectionately known as Aunty Gigi, Richards was a fearless and outspoken figure—never one to mince her words, always speaking truth with no fear and no favour.

She was a tireless force in the fight against social ills and played a vital role in community feeding initiatives, helping to ensure that no one in her area went hungry. Her commitment to service was unwavering, and her ability to mobilise support made a real impact on the lives of many.

VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier paid tribute, saying Richards offered unwavering support but was never afraid to hold the station accountable.

“She would support us, but she was also critical when she needed to be. If she didn’t like something on air, she would call it out. She held us all accountable,” he said.

Fakier noted that she created her own “community within a community”—a concept now commonly discussed in academic spaces but something she lived and embodied long before it was formalised. “She was one of those people who created a radio family. She celebrated her radio friends and made VOC unique by recognising what each person brought to the community. Her presence was powerful, and her connection to the station was deeply personal.”

Veteran broadcaster Shafiq Morton reflected that in another life, she would have been a journalist.

“There were several times when she knew the news before anyone else,” he said. Her sharp instinct, sense of justice, and community-first spirit made her a trusted source of insight and information.

Richards was laid to rest earlier today at Mowbray cemetery, surrounded by loved ones and a community grieving the loss of a true matriarch.

May her legacy of courage, compassion, and service continue to inspire.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un – Surely we belong to Allah, and to Him shall we return.

VOC