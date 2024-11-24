Recode prepaid meters today or face the dark tomorrow

Customers who fail to upgrade their electricity meters today will be left in the dark tomorrow.
Today is Eskom’s deadline to upgrade all prepaid meters across the country.
Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has already warned that those who miss the deadline will have to pay R12 000 to replace their meter.
Meanwhile, Eskom says prepaid customers with active electricity meters but have not been buying electricity must buy new electricity tokens by the end of today to activate the KRN2 mode.
The affected households are referred to as zero buyers.
Eskom’s Amanda Qithi says customers must first go to their legal vending sites with their meter numbers to buy electricity.
“They will be issued their Key Change Tokens (KCT) by the vending agents to make their meters KRN2 compliant. This action of purchasing credit tokens must be completed to trigger the activation of the meter to the KRN2 mode.
Once the meter has been activated by the purchase of electricity, the customer can then visit any of the Eskom sites to complete the conversion process. The final step can be completed after 24 November 2024.”
Source: SABC News