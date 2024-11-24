More VOCFM News

Recode prepaid meters today or face the dark tomorrow

Customers who fail to upgrade their electricity meters today will be left in the dark tomorrow.

Today is Eskom’s deadline to upgrade all prepaid meters across the country.

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has already warned that those who miss the deadline will have to pay R12 000 to replace their meter.

Meanwhile, Eskom says prepaid customers with active electricity meters but have not been buying electricity must buy new electricity tokens by the end of today to activate the KRN2 mode.

The affected households are referred to as zero buyers.

Eskom’s Amanda Qithi says customers must first go to their legal vending sites with their meter numbers to buy electricity.

“They will be issued their Key Change Tokens (KCT) by the vending agents to make their meters KRN2 compliant. This action of purchasing credit tokens must be completed to trigger the activation of the meter to the KRN2 mode.

Once the meter has been activated by the purchase of electricity, the customer can then visit any of the Eskom sites to complete the conversion process. The final step can be completed after 24 November 2024.”

Source: SABC News

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app