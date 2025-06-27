More VOCFM News

Recent inclement weather prompts several NGOs and organisations to begin mop-up operations and provide relief

Recent inclement weather has prompted several NGOs and organisations to begin mop-up operations and provide relief to communities affected by heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours.

Speaking to VOC News, Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay said the first area to reach out to the organisation was Nomzamo.

“The councillor sent us some footage and close to 900 people are affected there, and Khayelitsha, Langa, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Lotus Park, and Philippi East, among others — by the end of the day, when the team was done with their assessments, looking at the numbers, over 5,000 people were affected in the Cape Metropole alone,” explained Sablay.

*Listen further as he devles into the latest details on this matter.

Photo: GOTG/Facebook [illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

