Ramaphosa, Trump Launch Trade Talks as Experts Call for Inclusive Transformation

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his recent working visit to the United States reaffirmed the importance of open dialogue between nations. He highlighted the launch of a new economic cooperation channel with U.S. President Donald Trump. The initiative seeks to boost trade, address tariff barriers, and explore growth opportunities in sectors such as gas, mining, agriculture, and nuclear energy. Ramaphosa believes this holds significant potential for economic diversification between the two countries.

Commenting on the visit, Professor Christopher Isike, an expert in African Politics and International Relations at the University of Pretoria, noted that the broader context of transformation in South Africa is often misunderstood. “Many don’t understand the territory of South Africa’s transformation initiative. We must consider the missed opportunity in how this transformation is communicated. It’s not necessarily about what Trump knows, but rather what he chooses to believe and act on,” said Isike.

Turning to the communications sector, Isike addressed the policy reforms around Starlink. “I don’t believe the government will abandon transformation principles just to accommodate Starlink. It may not be the current 30% B-BBEE threshold, but it could take a different form or percentage. Reforms in communications policy began before these recent U.S. discussions,” he said.

He added that South Africa should use this moment to review the B-BBEE framework. “It’s perhaps time to reassess the components and limitations of B-BBEE and consider new models of transformation that are both inclusive and practical,” stated Isike.

