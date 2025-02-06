Ramaphosa to unveil five-year plan in first SONA under GNU

Final preparations are in full swing at Cape Town City Hall as President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) this evening, 6 February 2025.

This marks the first SONA under the Government of National Unity (GNU) and comes just two weeks after a two-day Cabinet lekgotla, where the final details of the president’s speech were concluded.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Deputy Minister for Social Development and President of Al-Jamah, Ganief Hendricks, said Ramaphosa is expected to outline his administration’s agenda for the next five years.

“He has given an undertaking that 90% of his SONA address will be to unpack the five-year master plan, and we are looking forward to him sticking to what we have agreed to and the consensus on many critical issues to take South Africa forward,” Hendricks stated.

Among his expectations for the address, Hendricks highlighted concerns over evictions in Paarl’s Drakenstein area, where nearly 20,000 farm dwellers have been affected.

“We want to know whether the president will be using the newly signed Expropriation Act to stop these evictions,” he said.

Hendricks also raised concerns over South Africa’s unemployment crisis, noting that nearly 40% of the population—primarily young people—remain jobless.

“We would like to hear from the president whether government is going to assist with employment programs because the private sector doesn’t seem to be creating jobs,” he added.

