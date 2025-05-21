Ramaphosa to Meet Trump Amid US-SA Diplomatic Tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House at approximately 5:30 PM South African Standard Time (SAST) today. The meeting takes place amid strained relations between the two nations, fueled by tensions over South Africa’s legal case against Israel, land reform policies, and the ongoing licensing impasse involving Starlink.

The Presidency has yet to confirm whether Ramaphosa will also meet tech billionaire Elon Musk, amid speculation surrounding South Africa’s reluctance to grant a license to Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink.

Commenting on the visit, international relations scholar Professor Oscar van Heerden said, “It’s all about political manoeuvring—this is a strategic chess game between Ramaphosa and Trump. If we want our President to succeed, he must use every tool at his disposal to secure a beneficial outcome.”

Amid rumours that South African golfing legend Ernie Els has accompanied Ramaphosa, van Heerden added: “If it helps seal a deal, then why not roll out some of our global icons?”

The meeting is being closely watched as a possible turning point in U.S.–South Africa relations.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @PresidencyZA