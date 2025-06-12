More VOCFM News

Ramaphosa Calls for African Leadership in Green Hydrogen Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African nations to take ownership of the continent’s green hydrogen development to ensure Africa benefits fully from the global energy transition. Speaking at the inaugural Africa Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town, Ramaphosa emphasized the need for African leadership in setting standards, developing certification systems, and establishing hydrogen corridors to attract investment and boost intra-African trade.

“Africa must take charge of shaping its own green hydrogen agenda,” he said, cautioning that while the potential is significant, challenges such as high capital costs and unequal investment flows persist.

The president underscored the role of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance, which includes Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, and South Africa. “The alliance’s ambition targets 30 to 60 million tons of green hydrogen production by 2050,” he noted.

Ramaphosa also announced that four new flagship green hydrogen projects are currently being prepared for cabinet approval. These projects will build on existing initiatives, such as the Coega Green Ammonia Project in the Eastern Cape and the Sasolburg pilot project in the Free State, which is already producing green hydrogen for local use.

“Major research is underway in all aspects of the green hydrogen value chain to reduce final costs,” he added. “If white hydrogen is proven commercially extractable, it could become an additional clean energy source—an urgent matter for our continent.”

VOC News 

Photo: X/ @PresidencyZA

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app