Ramaphosa: Better Planning Can Unlock Infrastructure Investment

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that stronger planning and better preparation of infrastructure projects are essential to attracting investment and accelerating development in South Africa.

The President delivered the keynote address virtually at the fifth Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium in Cape Town on Tuesday (25 August 2025), where government, business and development leaders gathered to discuss investment in sustainable infrastructure across the country.

Ramaphosa said many infrastructure projects face unnecessary delays because they are not adequately planned, prepared or funded before implementation.

He stressed that improving project preparation would make developments more attractive to investors while creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and improving access to essential public services.

“Infrastructure is fundamental to the integration of our Southern African region and the African continent,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that Africa’s long-term growth depends on expanding strategic infrastructure that connects countries and supports trade and development.

“We need roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, power lines, data cables, and gas pipelines and fuel pipelines that cross our region and our continent,” he said.

The three-day symposium focuses on strengthening municipal infrastructure and mobilising investment into sustainable projects. Discussions include housing, agriculture, digital infrastructure and service delivery, with the aim of improving economic opportunities and supporting development across South Africa and the broader African continent.

VOC News

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