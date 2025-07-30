Public outraged over desecration and criminal intrusion at the Kramat of Sayed Moegsin Bin Alawi (R.A), at the Mowbray Cemetery

Following reports received by VOC News regarding desecration and criminal intrusion at the Kramat of Sayed Moegsin Bin Alawi (R.A), located at the Mowbray Cemetery, the Moslem Cemetery Board has condemned the actions.

Cape Mazaar Society

Speaking to VOC News, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Cape Mazaar Society, Advocate Yusuf Khan Dalwa, emphasized that the primary focus is to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This desecration and vandalism of these sacred places is also an attack on our community. These Awliyas (saints) are the pioneers of the Muslim community in South Africa, and we have a responsibility to preserve such sacred spaces. Therefore, justice must prevail,” stressed Dalwa.

Moslem Cemetery Board

Meanwhile, Faizal Sayed, Chairman of the Muslim Cemetery Board and Secretary of the Burial Administration of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), stated that the desecration constitutes a breach of physical security and a violation of moral and cultural values.

“Sites of sacred and historical significance are dynamic embodiments of spiritual continuity and community identity. The calculated intrusion into such a sanctified space reflects a deeper societal issue, highlighting an alarming erosion of respect for sanctity, cultural heritage, and the sanctity of death,” expressed Sayed.

“The theft of the katal, followed by this incident, demonstrates a troubling pattern that necessitates a thorough criminal investigation and calls for urgent civic reflection on how we, as a society, uphold the dignity of the deceased and preserve the sacred architecture of our collective memory,” Sayed added.

Muslim Judicial Council (MJC)

President of the MJC, Sheikh Riad Fataar, described the desecration as a “criminal act” and said it is “deeply disturbing.”

“The Kramat of Sayed Moegsin Bin Alawi is not only a site of Islamic significance but also a repository of the collective memory of the Muslim community in South Africa. We urge the authorities to investigate this matter with the seriousness it deserves, and we call upon all communities to treat our burial sites and sacred spaces with the reverence they warrant,” Fataar reiterated.

Photo: Supplied