PSC: “Israeli forces massacred over 400 Palestinians in a single hour while they were sleeping”

By Kouthar Sambo

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity against the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinian activists, political organizations, and civil society groups gathered outside National Parliament in Cape Town’s CBD on Thursday.

Usuf Chikte from the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, one of the guest speakers at the event, described the march as an urgent call to action.

“Israeli forces, fully supported and armed by the U.S. and other Western powers, massacred over 400 Palestinians in a single hour while they were sleeping,” Chikte told VOC News.

He further condemned the escalation of violence, stating, “In a grave intensification of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians, they have shattered the fragile ceasefire, carpet-bombing the illegally occupied and besieged Gaza Strip—wiping out entire families.”

