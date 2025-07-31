More VOCFM News

PSA Stresses Interest Rate Cut Would Offer Relief to Workers

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has added its voice to growing calls for a reduction in interest rates, arguing that such a move is both justified and necessary under current economic conditions.

With inflation now well within the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range and economic growth remaining sluggish, the PSA believes the time is right for action.

Some economists anticipate that the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, a move that could offer much-needed relief to financially strained workers.

According to the PSA, a rate cut would not only ease pressure on households but also help stimulate broader economic activity. The association said a cautious yet decisive reduction would demonstrate a commitment to inclusive economic recovery, benefiting both the public and private sectors.

