Protest erupts in Kenya with 400 people injured

Protest action broke out in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday as thousands of citizens flooded the streets to mark the anniversary of last year’s mass demonstrations. The unrest stems from public backlash against a controversial tax bill previously introduced by Kenya’s parliament, which President William Ruto later withdrew.

According to reports, between eight and sixteen people have died in the latest round of protests, with approximately 400 others injured during the demonstrations commemorating the deadly tax bill.

Speaking across VOC’s airwaves, Dr. Jason Muysoka, Senior Researcher in the Department of Political Science at the University of Pretoria and CEO of the Frontline Group, reflected on the significance of the date.

“June 25th is a historic date when young people in Kenya protested the tax bill. While the youth were celebrating the anniversary of the protest, the day also highlighted ongoing issues, including instances of police using excessive force during demonstrations, government corruption, and high taxes,” he said.

He further pointed to ongoing concerns about human rights abuses by law enforcement.

“Police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country, particularly by law enforcement, have persisted since last year. A recent incident involved the killing of social media blogger Albert Ojwang by the police just a week before the anniversary,” he added.

Thousands of young people reportedly participated in the protests across 27 of Kenya’s 47 counties—similar to municipalities in South Africa—covering nearly three-quarters of the country’s urban centres. Reports suggest that at least 11 protesters were killed during the national protest.

