Prosecution Nears Close in Joshlin Smith Trial

State prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case in the high-profile trial concerning the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who went missing in February last year. The accused — Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn — face serious charges, including kidnapping and human trafficking.

Captain Wesley Lombard, the investigating officer, confirmed during his testimony that the search for Joshlin remains active, with his team continuing to follow several leads in the hopes of bringing closure to the case.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Thursday, crime expert Simon Howell analysed the latest courtroom developments. “Two key aspects have emerged,” he noted. “Firstly, a mini-trial was held to determine the admissibility of certain evidence. The defence argued that statements made by the accused were obtained under duress and without proper legal representation. However, the judge dismissed this claim and ruled the evidence admissible, significantly strengthening the prosecution’s case.”

Howell also pointed to a shift in courtroom strategy. “The approach to cross-examination has changed. Initially, the defence challenged every detail, but they’ve now shifted focus to highlighting inconsistencies in the accused’s statements. It seems to be a tactic aimed at undermining their credibility,” he explained.

As the trial continues, the public remains hopeful for answers in Joshlin’s disappearance, while legal teams continue to battle it out in court. The case has gripped the nation, fuelling growing calls for justice and accountability.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot