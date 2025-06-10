Profmed Offers Young Doctors a Year of Free Medical Aid Through finDR Platform

In an effort to support South Africa’s young healthcare professionals, medical aid provider Profmed has launched a new initiative offering 12 months of free medical aid to newly qualified doctors and dentists under the age of 30. The offer is available to those who have completed their community service in the past two years and are either unemployed or have been employed for less than six months.

To access the benefit, eligible candidates must register on finDR, a digital locum marketplace developed by Profmed. The platform connects young medical professionals with job placements in healthcare facilities across the country, easing their transition into the workforce.

“This is about more than just medical aid,” says Profmed CEO Craig Comrie. “It’s about making sure our young healthcare professionals don’t fall through the cracks as they take their first steps into a demanding but vital career.”

finDR not only facilitates employment through locum or permanent positions but also offers mentorship and peer support. It tackles two major challenges: rising youth unemployment in the healthcare sector and mounting pressure on both public and private health systems.

Since the platform’s initial launch—when the first 500 applicants received six months of free cover—over 800 young professionals have signed up, underscoring the urgent need for support in this space.

“The response to finDR has been phenomenal,” Comrie adds. “This expanded offer says: you matter. Your career matters. And we’re here to help you succeed with dignity and support.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay