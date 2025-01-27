More VOCFM News

President Ramaphosa signs Expropriation Bill into law

By Rachel Mohamed

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law, replacing the 1975 Expropriation Act. After five years of public consultation, the legislation aims to ensure the expropriation processes promote inclusivity and equitable resource access.

The law mandates authorities to engage property owners through negotiation, mediation, or legal channels to resolve disputes.
Meanwhile, the bill has sparked controversy, with opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), AfriForum, and ActionSA, pledging to challenge its approval.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Tanveer R. Jeewa lecturer, researcher, and public interest lawyer at Stellenbosch University explained that even though a few changes were made to the Expropriation bill, no compensation had caused controversy in the public domain.

“When discussing equitable compensation, it’s important to note that it is possible for someone to receive no compensation at all. However, this only occurs under specific circumstances and is not mandatory. Individuals can challenge this in court, as each case is assessed individually. The court will determine the appropriate compensation based on the unique circumstances of each situation.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app