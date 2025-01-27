President Ramaphosa signs Expropriation Bill into law

By Rachel Mohamed

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law, replacing the 1975 Expropriation Act. After five years of public consultation, the legislation aims to ensure the expropriation processes promote inclusivity and equitable resource access.

The law mandates authorities to engage property owners through negotiation, mediation, or legal channels to resolve disputes.

Meanwhile, the bill has sparked controversy, with opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), AfriForum, and ActionSA, pledging to challenge its approval.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, Tanveer R. Jeewa lecturer, researcher, and public interest lawyer at Stellenbosch University explained that even though a few changes were made to the Expropriation bill, no compensation had caused controversy in the public domain.

“When discussing equitable compensation, it’s important to note that it is possible for someone to receive no compensation at all. However, this only occurs under specific circumstances and is not mandatory. Individuals can challenge this in court, as each case is assessed individually. The court will determine the appropriate compensation based on the unique circumstances of each situation.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay