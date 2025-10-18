President Ramaphosa condemns Israel for weaponising food

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned what he described as Israel’s alleged weaponization of food in Gaza. Speaking at the 7th Social Justice Summit in Cape Town, Ramaphosa emphasised that food should never be used as a weapon and vowed that it would never be used again against those with whom we disagree. The president also urged retailers to lower domestic food prices, emphasising that food security is a human right and critical to development.

Meanwhile, Recent reports indicate that since the ceasefire went into effect, 28 people have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

The resistance group Hamas has called on the United States and other mediators to pressure Israel to uphold the ceasefire agreement and stop its attacks. This appeal came after Hamas handed over the body of another deceased Israeli captive to the Red Cross.

Palestinians in Gaza City have welcomed the reopening, describing it as a deeply emotional feeling at the centuries-old Sayed al-Hashim Mosque, where worshippers gathered to perform their Friday prayers. The mosque had been closed for two years since October 7.

VOC News

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X