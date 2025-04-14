President Ramaphosa Appoints Mcebisi Jonas as Special Envoy to the United States

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as his Special Envoy to the United States of America. Jonas will serve as the President’s representative and lead efforts to strengthen South Africa’s diplomatic and trade relations with the U.S.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said, “Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade, and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships, and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests.”

Jonas, who currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the MTN Group, will continue in that role while taking on his new diplomatic duties. He was also one of four Presidential Investment Envoys appointed in 2018 to attract investment into South Africa.

“This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” Ramaphosa added.

The President also reiterated the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States: “For decades, South Africa and the U.S. have enjoyed a strategic relationship. I remain committed to rebuilding this partnership based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and benefit for our peoples.”

This move follows the departure of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels