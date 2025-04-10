President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the national policing summit held in Kempton Park

By Kouthar Sambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday welcomed the national policing summit held in Kempton Park, acknowledging that despite increased budgets, the police service continues to face serious resource constraints. He expressed support for technology-driven initiatives aimed at addressing these shortfalls.

One such initiative includes the digitisation of the docket management system, developed in collaboration with the private sector.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, crime expert Chad Thomas emphasised the critical role of community involvement in effectively combating crime.”Crime flourishes because, without community engagement and solid information and intelligence, we are not going to be able to make a difference,” expressed Thomas.

