More VOCFM News

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the national policing summit held in Kempton Park

By Kouthar Sambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday welcomed the national policing summit held in Kempton Park, acknowledging that despite increased budgets, the police service continues to face serious resource constraints. He expressed support for technology-driven initiatives aimed at addressing these shortfalls.

One such initiative includes the digitisation of the docket management system, developed in collaboration with the private sector.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, crime expert Chad Thomas emphasised the critical role of community involvement in effectively combating crime.”Crime flourishes because, without community engagement and solid information and intelligence, we are not going to be able to make a difference,” expressed Thomas.

*Listen further as he delves into the latest on this matter. 

Photo: @PresidencyZA

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app