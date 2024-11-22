President Cyril Ramaphosa urgeS the G20 leaders to speak up against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

While South Africa leads the G20, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the G20 leaders to speak up against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and work towards achieving a solution.

“As the G20 collective, we need to add our voices to ensure that the carnage that is taking place in Gaza is ended and that we work towards a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” said Ramaphosa.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a Senior Researcher at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) Naeem Jeena said there is criticism about the G20 itself, however, the move remained “prestigious.”

“The South African government urging countries to speak up against the genocide and recognizing what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide, is the official position of the South African government – this is why South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” remarked Jeena.

“The whole package of the organisation and what it represents is a problem since the G20 entails the elite economies of the world. It is very prestigious to be able to lead the G20 but it would be great if South Africa is able to pull off a successful G20 summit next year,” added Jeena.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X