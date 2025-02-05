President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend a joint summit in Tanzania on the crisis in the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Saturday for a summit of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC). The summit will focus on addressing the security crisis in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This visit follows recent extraordinary summits that called for coordinated efforts, including ceasefire agreements and humanitarian aid. Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that senior officials and foreign ministers would meet before the summit to emphasize dialogue and support for peace initiatives, such as the Luanda Process.

“The extraordinary summit last month tasked the SADC Organ Troika on political differences and security cooperation with engaging all states and non-state parties involved in the conflict. The goal is to establish a ceasefire process to protect lives and ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian support.”

VOC News

Photo: @PresidencyZA /X