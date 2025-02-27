More VOCFM News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says budget delays are not unique and happens all the time

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the postponement of the budget speech, which was set to take place last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that budget delays were not unique and happened all the time, even in municipalities.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze said it has become a problem because the Government of National Unity (GNU) consists of parties with different views and policies about how the budget or resources of the state should be applied.

“The African National Congress (ANC) tried to see how they could continue without the support of the Democratic Alliance (DA). The DA then took up this position, saying they are not going to vote for the budget,” explained Kotze.

*Listen further as he devles into discussion on this matter. 

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app