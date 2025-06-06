President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of former Zambian leader Edgar Lungu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the people of Zambia following Lungu’s passing in Pretoria at the age of 68.

The Patriotic Front reported that Lungu had been undergoing medical treatment in South Africa for several weeks due to an undisclosed illness. Lungu served as Zambia’s president from 2015 until losing the 2021 election to the current president, Hakainde Hichilema. Ramaphosa characterized Lungu as a leader, a brother, and a friend.

Photo:@EdgarCLungu /X