More VOCFM News

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of former Zambian leader Edgar Lungu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the people of Zambia following Lungu’s passing in Pretoria at the age of 68.

The Patriotic Front reported that Lungu had been undergoing medical treatment in South Africa for several weeks due to an undisclosed illness. Lungu served as Zambia’s president from 2015 until losing the 2021 election to the current president, Hakainde Hichilema. Ramaphosa characterized Lungu as a leader, a brother, and a friend.

Photo:@EdgarCLungu /X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app