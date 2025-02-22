Postbank registration points shortfall hinder WC SASSA switch

Western Cape Social Development Minister Jaco Londt says the province might not be able to meet the new deadline for the migration of grant recipients’ cards to the new Postbank black card. This is unless the registration points are increased from the current 49 to 65. Londt says the province has renewed just over 48 000by the end of last week, with nearly 30 0000 more cards needing to be replaced by the March 20 deadline.

“Currently, the Western Cape’s grant beneficiaries make up roughly 11% of total SASSA customers in the country, but the province was only allocated 7% of the Postbank service points. This limitation has a compound effect on the number of customers that still need to migrate to the new PostBank card, resulting in 12% of the national outstanding card migrations existing in the Western Cape, above the national average, and which will inevitably increase unless the number of sites is drastically increased.” Londt says.

Source: SABC News