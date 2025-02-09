Post analyisis on SONA: “The medium-term development plan is on the money”

By Kouthar Sambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday (6 February 2025) at Cape Town City Hall, emphasising investment in South Africa’s future and taking a stand against global pressures.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Dr. Ongama Mtimka, a Political Analyst from Nelson Mandela University, said the broader major priorities in terms of the medium-term development plan is “on the money.”

He noted that the president detailed priorities such as an inclusive goal, achieving a capable state, and dealing with the insecurity issues that exist within the country, such as the trading environemnt – he described these issues as being on par.

“Additionally, the president spoke directly on issues limiting South Africa’s growth as far as infrastructure and utilities (network industries) are concerned,” remarked Mtimka.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X