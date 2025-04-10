Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development condemns shooting at Wynberg Court

By Rachel Mohamed

The fatal shooting of a Vrygrond taxi operator at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has sent shockwaves across the country. The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has raised serious concerns about how the gunman was able to enter the court with a loaded firearm.

The committee noted that during past oversight visits to courts in KwaZulu-Natal, many were found to be operating without functional metal detectors.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Oscar Mathafa, a member of the Portfolio Committee, expressed the department’s deep shock at the incident.

“We’ve long raised concerns about security risks, and this tragic event confirms our worst fears,” he said. “Many courts lack working metal detectors and have insufficient security personnel. When courts are crowded, staff are forced to physically manage people, which only adds to the chaos. Security measures at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court should have been far more robust.”

Listen for the full interview:

