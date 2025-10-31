POPCRU Calls for Urgent Security Upgrades Following Pollsmoor Stabbing

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has called for tighter security measures and technological upgrades at correctional facilities following a violent stabbing incident at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on Wednesday morning. The attack claimed the lives of two inmates and left two correctional officers injured.

POPCRU provincial secretary, Mluleki Mbhele, urged the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to consider modern technology to curb similar incidents in future. “For now, we cannot dictate, but there are many ways to explore and benchmark with other countries on the best possible remedies to improve technology within the Department of Correctional Services,” said Mbhele.

He further raised concerns about staff shortages and overcrowding within prisons. “There is a high shortage of officials within the Department of Correctional Services. The number has decreased significantly, while the number of inmates continues to rise daily,” he explained.

With the festive season approaching, Mbhele warned that these challenges could worsen. “We are going to encounter a lot of problems with regards to how to manage those inmates within those particular correctional centres. Pollsmoor is one of the most overcrowded prisons in the country,” he added.

POPCRU reiterated its call for urgent intervention to protect both inmates and correctional staff.

