Political killings raise concerns over safety ahead of 2026 local elections

South Africa has recorded 26 politically motivated killings this year, raising concerns about political violence and the safety of candidates and voters ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Speaking to VOC News, University of the Western Cape School of Government professor Lisa Thompson says political killings have become a recurring feature of local government elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where the figures remain especially concerning.

“Local government has become a major battleground for political power and resources. These political figures sit at the intersection of three different economies — the democratic economy, the patronage economy and the criminal economy,” Thompson said.

She says competition for scarce municipal resources, tenders and political influence has fuelled violence, particularly in poorer communities where opportunities to escape poverty remain limited.

Thompson says the problem cannot be addressed through increased policing alone, arguing that stronger institutions, transparency and economic opportunities are also needed.

“Better policing is not going to solve this problem. It’s about transparency, boosting the economy and creating economic opportunities so that becoming a councillor doesn’t become a dangerous sport,” she said.

She warns that political violence, combined with growing voter apathy, could undermine public confidence in the democratic process if communities begin to view elections as either ineffective or dangerous.

Thompson says political parties must clearly explain how they intend to tackle political violence and ensure voters feel safe.

“The most important thing is not to be intimidated, it is to go to the polls,” she said.

She says political parties also have a responsibility to ensure voters, particularly those in poorer communities, can participate safely in the election.

Photo: X/ @IECSouthAfrica