Political Analyst states: Future of GNU Depends on Power Dynamics Between ANC and DA

As political tensions continue in the wake of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU), questions have surfaced about the balance of power between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, political analyst Dirk Kotze said the situation is beginning to stabilize.

“I think where we are now is that the dust is settling quite quickly. What we’re hearing from both the ANC and the DA is that they are now more open to discussing various issues,” he said.

Kotze pointed out that while the DA has already taken some GNU-related matters to court, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also appear ready to pursue legal action.

“After all the initial drama, it’s now critical for the ANC and DA to engage meaningfully and establish a clearer understanding of their roles within the GNU,” he explained.

He added that while the ANC views itself as the leading party in the GNU, the DA is pushing for a more equal distribution of power.

“This is going to be the key focus—how they position themselves in relation to each other and the other parties involved,” Kotze concluded.

