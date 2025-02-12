Political analyst: “It is an overreach assuming the move weakens Malema as many political parties have leaders that come and go and continue to do well”

By Kouthar Sambo

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed he had formally resigned from the EFF. Ndlozi exited the party while allegations ran rampant that he left to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Meanwhile, members exiting the party have led critics and analysts questioning whether or not the party’s leader Julius Malema has the capacity to build sustainable structures.

During an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show, Richard Pithouse, a Professor at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and columnist for Mail and Guardian, said the move does not necessarily weaken Malema.

“The EFF is losing at a leadership level however it is an overreach assuming the move weakens Malema as many political parties have leaders that come and go and continue to do well, sometimes even better,” remarked Pithouse.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @EFFSouthAfrica/X