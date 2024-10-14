Police seize R2.5 million worth of counterfeit sporting goods in Stikland

By Ragheema Mclean

Local police seized counterfeit sporting goods valued at over R2.5 million during a search in Stikland on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the operation began around 09:00 in Brug Street, where officers targeted premises linked to suspicious activities. Upon arriving at the site, police discovered a Scania truck filled with suspicious cargo.

“The members searched the suspicious truck and found 22 bags containing well-known branded sporting socks. The search led to the confiscation of a consignment of sporting goods,” Swartbooi explained.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the operation.

Meanwhile, Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile, has issued a stern warning to landlords who may be complicit in these illegal activities, stating that they too are now under scrutiny by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

VOC News

Photo: Supplied