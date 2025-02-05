Police seize R120K worth oftik on N1

Police seized tik worth an estimated R120,000 on the N1 freeway near the Giel Basson turnoff in Parow yesterday.

SAPS spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana stated that officers from the Maitland Flying Squad acted on information about a suspect transporting drugs.

“The members who were on a rest day immediately placed themselves on duty and followed up on the information received. During the stakeout, they spotted the vehicle on the N1 freeway near Giel Basson turnoff, Parow. Members pulled the vehicle over, at which point the suspect jumped out and fled on foot,” said Manyana.

Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, police discovered 1kg of tik concealed inside. The drugs, valued at R120,000, were confiscated and handed in as an exhibit.

Authorities have launched a search for the suspect, urging anyone with information to come forward.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied