Police Probes Knysna Shooting that killed a ward councillor, Injured Three

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Provincial police are investigating a murder and three counts of attempted murder following a shooting of ANC councillor Aubrey Tsengwa in the incident in Joodsekamp, Knysna, on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says according to preliminary information, the councillor was driving a vehicle with three passengers when they were approached by an unknown man who opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

“Police responded to a shooting in Ngxalo Street at approximately 21:20 and found a 48-year-old ward councillor with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. The authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. According to preliminary information, the councillor was driving a vehicle with three passengers when they were approached by an unknown man who opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

“One of the passengers sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined, and no arrests have been made at this stage. The scene was processed by police forensic personnel, while detectives are following up on all available leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible,” said Twigg.

Twigg has urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide information anonymously via the MySAPS Application.

DA councillor Jason White says the news that councillor Aubrey Tsengwa was shot and killed last night is a sobering reminder that, as public representatives, and particularly as councillors, they can be exposed to risks that most people will never have to face.

“It has been a particularly difficult night. I barely slept, and waking up this morning, I find myself reflecting on just how fragile life is and how suddenly it can all change. How, in the end, the only certainty we have is that one day it will come to an end.

“The news that Cllr Aubrey Tsengwa was shot and killed last night is a painful reminder of that fragility. It is also a sobering reminder that, as public representatives, and particularly as councillors, we can be exposed to risks that most people will never have to face. We put ourselves forward to serve our communities, yet it is heartbreaking that the value placed on human life can sometimes seem so little,” said White.

White described Tsengwa as a quiet character.

“We served on opposite sides of the House, and, while we certainly differed on a number of matters, we could do so respectfully. We could disagree, debate and challenge one another, but we were also able to find each other in those conversations and sometimes even be convinced by the opposing argument. Our political differences never stopped us from working together when the moment demanded it. I served with Cllr Tsengwa on a number of council committees. He was passionate about the issues he believed in and committed to the people of Ward 8. He was never hesitant to express his opinions, question authority, or demand accountability from officials in Council,” he said.

He added that whatever political differences may be, politics must never make people lose their humanity.

“I will remember the debates, the disagreements, the moments of laughter, and the voice he brought into the Council Chamber. His contribution will be missed, and his voice will be remembered. Whatever our political differences may be, politics must never make us lose our humanity. My deepest condolences go to his family, friends, the ANC and the people of Ward 8. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Photo: Cllr Jason White