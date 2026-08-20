AfriForum and March and March Forge Unlikely Alliance Amid Questions Over Political Motives

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Commenting on the newly announced partnership between the AfriForum and the March and March movement, political analyst Dr Kelvin Knowles questioned the substantive collaboration and political positioning between the movements.

AfriForum and the March and March movement have announced a collaborative working group on Wednesday to cooperate on grassroots community safety, legal issues, education, and anti-crime initiatives, including illegal immigration.

Despite historical and ideological differences, leaders Kallie Kriel of AfriForum and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of March and March stated that the partnership will focus on shared service delivery and holding government accountable.

Political Analyst Dr Kelvin Knowles says the two organisations appear to be unlikely political partners, given their significant ideological differences.

“Is it just almost like political positioning for both sides? But also remember now, it’s not the first time that every forum has sort of reached across the aisle, if I can put it that way, because they also met with Jacob Zuma’s MK Party earlier this year. So, it’s worth noting the pattern there; I think they are coming together, and it still needs to transpire exactly how this thing will work out or pan out, but there are some common grounds that they’ve highlighted. That brought them together, if I can put it that way.

Knowles says what brought these two organisations together is the government failure.

“Their shared concerns include government failure, crime, education, mother-tongue instruction, skills development and agricultural development, in addition to immigration. Both sides have emphasised that their activities will be lawful and peaceful, rejecting vigilantism and taking the law into their own hands, “ said Knowles.

Photo: AfriForum / Facebook