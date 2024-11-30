Police probe farm murder, robbery in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape following a farm attack in Hendrina.

This after a 45-year-old man was killed and his parents injured on their farm on Thursday.

The deceased was allegedly hit with a blunt object in the head, and his body was found under a canopy.

His father was found locked in a vehicle.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the mother of the deceased who was allegedly kidnapped was found alive near Embalenhle.

Mdhlulli has called on the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

source: SABC News