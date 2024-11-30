More VOCFM News

Police probe farm murder, robbery in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape following a farm attack in Hendrina.

This after a 45-year-old man was killed and his parents injured on their farm on Thursday.

The deceased was allegedly hit with a blunt object in the head, and his body was found under a canopy.

His father was found locked in a vehicle.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the mother of the deceased who was allegedly kidnapped was found alive near Embalenhle.

Mdhlulli has called on the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

source: SABC News

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app