Salt River, Cape Town  3 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Police investigating shocking murder of 12-year-old boy in delft

By Ragheema Mclean

Delft police have launched an investigation into a gruesome murder after the body of a 12-year-old boy was discovered in an open field in Delft on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the boy’s mutilated and burned body was found just after 14:00 in Renoster Street, Leiden, Delft.

“According to reports, members received a complaint from Radio Control about the discovery of the body at the mentioned address. On their arrival, they found the body mutilated and burned,” Van Wyk stated.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this murder is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. No arrest has been made as suspect/s are unknown at this stage.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Crime Stop can be contacted at 08600 10111, or information can be shared anonymously via the MySAPS app.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app