Police investigating shocking murder of 12-year-old boy in delft

By Ragheema Mclean

Delft police have launched an investigation into a gruesome murder after the body of a 12-year-old boy was discovered in an open field in Delft on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the boy’s mutilated and burned body was found just after 14:00 in Renoster Street, Leiden, Delft.

“According to reports, members received a complaint from Radio Control about the discovery of the body at the mentioned address. On their arrival, they found the body mutilated and burned,” Van Wyk stated.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this murder is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. No arrest has been made as suspect/s are unknown at this stage.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Crime Stop can be contacted at 08600 10111, or information can be shared anonymously via the MySAPS app.

VOC News

