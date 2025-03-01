Police investigate shooting incident in Gugulethu

Police are investigating a murder case involving a 72-year-old man who was shot and killed on Great Dutch Street in KTC, Gugulethu, on Friday.

SAPS Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated, “According to reports, the victim was sitting on his couch at home when an unknown gunman entered and opened fire. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled the scene. The motive for the attack is currently part of the police investigation.”

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm