Police investigate murder cases in Khayelitsha’s suspected incident of taxi violence

Police are investigating a murder and three attempted murder cases following a suspected shooting incident of minibus taxi violence. A 55-year-old man was shot and killed, and three others were wounded in Khayelitsha on Friday.

SAPS Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated, “Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Njabulo Street in Site C, Khayelitsha. Upon arrival, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 55-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is believed to be related to taxi disputes. The suspects fled the scene and have not yet been apprehended.”

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay