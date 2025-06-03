Police investigate body found in Paarl

The Paarl East Police are investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Chanelle Plaatjies, who was reported missing by her mother last week Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Meanwhile, Paarl police have registered a murder case for further investigation after an unidentified body was discovered in the area yesterday. However, it remains unclear at this stage whether the body is that of the missing girl.

SAPS Spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi stated: “We can confirm that forensic experts responded to information on Monday, the 2nd of June, which led to the recovery of a body of a victim near a local dam in Paarl policing precinct. The body is yet to be identified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appealed to members of the public who may have any information related to the case to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.