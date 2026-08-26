Police Captain Investigating former Knysna mayor Murder Killed in Shootout

A police captain investigating the murder of former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa has been killed in a shootout in the Western Cape.

The Tactical Response Team officer was deployed to the province to assist with investigations into Tsengwa’s murder, as well as the killings of two other ANC politicians, Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo, last week.

The officer was killed during an operation targeting illegal firearms at the Sewende laan informal settlement on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a 38-year-old suspect was also killed in the exchange of gunfire.

“Psychosocial support is currently provided to the SAPS team on the scene as well as colleagues of the captain in Cape Town,” Potelwa said.

She says three suspects have appeared in court in connection with Tsengwa’s murder, while investigations into the killings of Matiwane and Tyololo are continuing.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi has conveyed his condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased officer.

Photo: VOCfm